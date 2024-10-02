Companies
Boutique resorts with celebrity chefs: For the uber-rich bored with luxury stays
02 Oct 2024
- For the affluent traveller, luxury hotels and resorts are passé. They are willing to pay much more for the exclusivity and luxury experience of boutique resorts. Catering to them are business scions looking to break out on their own.
In the sleepy village of Dawra in Solan district, often overlooked as the poorer cousin of Shimla in Himachal Pradesh, a new resort for the uber-rich opened earlier this year. This property, Amaya, spread over 20 acres, has just 15 villa rooms or chalets.
