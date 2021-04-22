BP and Infosys join hands to develop integrated EaaS offering

Mumbai: British energy major BP, and Indian IT major Infosys have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work together to develop an integrated energy-as-a-service (EaaS) offering that will provide end-to-end management of customers' energy assets and services, the companies said on Thursday.

"Together, the companies intend to explore opportunities using BP’s energy and mobility expertise and digital capabilities of Infosys to manage energy assets, provide low-carbon power, low-carbon heating/cooling, and low-carbon mobility to campuses, driven by an AI-based digital platform," the companies said in a press statement.

The integrated EaaS solution aims to enable Infosys campuses to access reliable low-carbon energy and mobility options, use energy more efficiently, and to optimize supply and demand across multiple users and assets, without having to invest in additional energy infrastructure.

This follows a pilot at the Pune campus of Infosys. The companies now intend to extend the offer to other Infosys campuses and explore opportunities to manage energy and reduce emissions at industrial and business parks, as well as cities.

“Digitization will act as a driver for decarbonization and building work and living spaces of the future. With the present advancement in technology, we can create solutions that provide positive impulses, transparency, control, and enhanced decision-making," said Pravin Rao, chief operating officer, Infosys.

Infosys says it achieved carbon neutrality in 2020—30 years ahead of the timeline set by the Paris Agreement. While BP has the ambition to become a net-zero company by 2050, or sooner, and help the world get to net zero. "Together, both companies see potential in applying digital services to integrated energy solutions and help decarbonize corporations and cities," the companies said.

“Integrated energy and mobility solutions have huge potential to enable clean cities powered by low-carbon energy, and digital platforms are a vital component. Through this strategic collaboration we can combine our capabilities to manage energy for Infosys in India, and in time take this offer to other campuses, industrial parks, and cities, to help the world decarbonize faster," said Sashi Mukundan, president, BP India and SVP BP group.

