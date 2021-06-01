BP India sets up a digital hub in Pune

MUMBAI : BP India has set up a digital hub that will create, grow and deliver a range of digital solutions to help transform BP ’s core operations, extend its customer interfaces and support new and emerging business models, the company said on Tuesday.

The digital hub will be co-located within BP’s major global business services (GBS) operations centre in Pune and is expected to be operational by July 2021, with an initial headcount of up to 100 digital engineering, data, information security, and design specialists.

"Establishing the digital hub in Pune, which is one of India’s major technology centres, is an important step," said Sashi Mukundan, president, BP India, and senior vice president, BP group, adding that digital platforms and solutions driven by the hub will support BP’s development of new businesses and integrated models.

"Co-locating the hub with our GBS Centre will further enhance integration and deliver synergies," he added.

The hub will support the digitization of BP’s businesses—resilient hydrocarbons, customers and products, and gas and low carbon energy—and also help deliver new energy and mobility solutions, which are both key to BP’s strategy and achieving its net-zero ambition.

“Accelerating the digitization of BP’s businesses and operations is vital to our transformation into an integrated energy company, and India has the expertise we need to achieve this. We expect to attract the highest-calibre digital talent to our new hub to help take on these important challenges," said David Eyton, BP executive vice president, innovation and engineering.

The hub will focus on building an accessible talent ecosystem of digital expertise with cross-discipline, agile teams, that will scale up and evolve over time. The hub will also partner and collaborate with other leading institutions, support startups, and strategic organizations, the company said.

