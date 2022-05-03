BP takes $25.5 billion hit from Russia exit

The company said it would buy back another $2.5 billion of its shares, in addition to $1.6 billion in buybacks it made during the first quarter, and that the Russia-related losses don’t change the company’s strategy or cut into its plans to distribute cash to investors. That follows moves by Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. last week to increase shareholder returns amid strong quarterly profits. Exxon tripled its share-buyback program this year to $30 billion, and Chevron said it would buy back a record $10 billion of its shares by year-end.