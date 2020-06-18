British Petroleum’s (BP) India is planning to set up a global business service centre in Pune and hire 2000 people for the same, the company said today.

This is in contrast to the oil major's other plans as part of which it is laying off 10,000 employees.

In an announcement on Thursday, BP said the global business service (GBS) centre is expected to begin operations by January next year and will

provide business processing and advanced analytics capabilities in support of BP businesses worldwide. When fully operational it is expected to employ around 2,000 staff.

BP said the new centre will add to the company’s growing business presence in India. BP is present in India in the lubricants, exploration and production businesses and also has a joint venture with Reliance Industries for its gas value chain, retail, aviation fuels and mobility solutions. BP currently employs 7500 people in India

The new centre, the company said, will assume operational ownership of third-party business processes and look to further extend its work with analytics and data science capabilities to pursue better business outcomes.

“Our new centre in India will enable us to put digital at the heart of BP’s businesses. Accessing India’s great talent pool and leveraging an agile mindset, we expect to advance the customer experience, adding further value to BP" said Camille Drummond, senior vice president for GBS, BP.

Earlier this month, BP indicated plans to layoff around 10,000 employees globally due to the covid-19 impact on its businesses.

