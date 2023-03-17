BPCL appoints G Krishnakumar as Chairman and Managing Director1 min read . Updated: 17 Mar 2023, 06:57 PM IST
- Prior to his elevation to the board, as the head of BPCL’s Lubricants business, he spearheaded brand MAK’s aggressive growth in the domestic and international markets
State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) appointed G. Krishnakumar, currently serving as the Executive Director, as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×