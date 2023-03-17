State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) appointed G. Krishnakumar, currently serving as the Executive Director, as the Chairman and Managing Director of the company.

Krishnakumar has been associated with BPCL for 36-years, leading the organisation’s customer-centric ventures into convenience retailing, premium fuels and new tech and digital initiatives in the company.

“Krishnakumar has developed and nurtured winning brands like Petro Card, SmartFleet, Speed, In & Out, which have been significant contributors to BPCL’s differentiated customer value proposition in the marketplace, reinforcing the Pure for Sure customer promise," the company said in a media release.

Prior to his elevation to the board, as the head of BPCL’s Lubricants business, he spearheaded brand MAK’s aggressive growth in the domestic and international markets, and in the expansion of the product portfolio to cover new and emerging industrial, agricultural, passenger and commercial vehicle segments.

“He also championed the expansion of the service dimension of the MAK brand - MAK Quik, for quick oil change for 2-wheelers which has since been adopted by millions of customers," BPCL said.

“During his stint as head of learning and development and subsequently as Executive Director (HRD), Krishnakumar led the conceptualisation and implementation of several path breaking initiatives to bring about a transformation in skilling and leadership development in the organisation, future proofing BPCL in the face of the emerging challenges and the paradigm shifts in the business landscape," he added.

Krishnakumar is an electrical engineer from NIT (erstwhile Regional Engineering College), Tiruchirapalli and has done his Masters in Financial Management from Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, Mumbai.