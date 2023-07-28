BPCL, Ather Energy team up to bolster India’s EV charging network2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 05:59 PM IST
Ather Energy will gain access to BPCL’s extensive network of over 21,000 fuel stations across India, paving the way for the installation of Ather’s fast-charging grid
New Delhi: Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) on Friday entered into a strategic partnership with Ather Energy to fortify and expand the country’s largest electric vehicle (EV) charging network.
