Ather Energy will gain access to BPCL’s extensive network of over 21,000 fuel stations across India, paving the way for the installation of Ather’s fast-charging grid, the company said in a statement.

As part of its vision to create a robust and widespread charging infrastructure, Ather Energy presently operates India’s largest EV charging network with over 1,400 chargers across 100 cities. The alliance with BPCL is set to accelerate the expansion of the Ather Grid, catering to the escalating customer base of Ather electric scooters nationwide. Users will have the convenience of locating fast chargers through the Ather App, which offers real-time information on charger availability, streamlining the charging process.

This strategic partnership empowers Ather Energy to reinforce its coverage in metropolitan areas and enables the deployment of charging infrastructure along high-usage intercity routes. In the initial phase, Ather Energy has successfully installed four fast chargers at various locations in Delhi NCR. The company aims to scale up to over 100 fast chargers at BPCL locations across India by the end of the year.

BPCL, at the forefront of driving the adoption of clean energy solutions in the nation, has set its sights on establishing a network of 7,000 Energy Stations throughout India. As electric two-wheelers continue to lead the way in EV adoption, BPCL’s strategic collaboration with Ather Energy, renowned for its innovative prowess in the electric two-wheeler industry, is a pivotal step towards ushering in a new era of cutting-edge EV charging solutions at Energy Stations and paving the way for innovative solutions in the EV sector.

Ravneet Phokela, chief business officer, Ather Energy, said, “A robust and extensive charging infrastructure is critical to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the country. This is why Ather Energy has invested in the creation of India’s largest electric vehicle charging network. Our partnership with Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) builds the momentum even further to create a widespread, nationwide charging network."

Rajiv Dutta, head, retail North, BPCL, said, “BPCL are constantly striving to align ourselves with the nations vision to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2040. We are steadily moving closer to our goal to converting 7000 of our conventional Retail Outlets into Energy Stations which is a part of a comprehensive decarbonization strategy to support and prioritize sustainable initiatives. Electric 2 wheelers are leading EV adoption, a charging infrastructure at Retail Outlets would bring confidence and convenience to early EV adopters. "