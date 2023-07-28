BPCL, Ather Energy team up to bolster India’s EV charging network

BPCL, at the forefront of driving the adoption of clean energy solutions in the nation, has set its sights on establishing a network of 7,000 Energy Stations throughout India. As electric two-wheelers continue to lead the way in EV adoption, BPCL’s strategic collaboration with Ather Energy, renowned for its innovative prowess in the electric two-wheeler industry, is a pivotal step towards ushering in a new era of cutting-edge EV charging solutions at Energy Stations and paving the way for innovative solutions in the EV sector.