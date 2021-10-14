BPCL divestment, LIC IPO likely by last quarter of FY22: Govt official

Highlighting the disinvestment target of the Central government, Pandey said, "We have a number of transactions which are ongoing. Strategic disinvestment has basically two parts. One is the first stage in which we invite the expression of interest and qualify people based on certain criteria, which are specified in the Expression of Interest. And after that the qualified bidders do in detail the due diligence on the companies through, you know, looking at the contracts, looking at the companies in greater detail, looking at their assets, and also the share purchase agreement which is a draft share purchase agreement which is given to them. Then the conditions are specified and final conditions are agreed upon, and thereupon everyone gets to see. Having seen the essence and seeing the data about the company, having done the due diligence and having agreed upon the final terms and conditions, we invite the bids in the RFP. After the bids are there, then we will determine the reserve price. And then we will open the bids to get it, and based on the highest bid we will choose the winning bidder. Thereafter the conditions will be satisfied and things will be closed. So this is the broad process. We have several transactions which are in an advanced stage, advanced stage of due diligence, and once the financial bids are obtained from them, thereafter we will move towards the concluding stage. So this is broadly it. We have got several transactions like Shipping Corporation of India, BEML, Nilanchal Ispat, Pawan Hans, Central Electronics. In fact, we have received their bid day before yesterday. So there, we hope that we would be able to close the transaction and transactions just carry on like a pipeline. And advanced stage... it can be done in April or May and June as well. So this is depending upon where the transaction is."

