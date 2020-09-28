BPCL executive says privatisation will unlock value for company

BPCL executive says privatisation will unlock value for company1 min read . 12:41 PM IST
Government is targeting sale of its 53.29% stake in BPCL in the fiscal year ending March 2021
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Government is targeting sale of its 53.29% stake in BPCL in the fiscal year ending March 2021
Privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp will unlock value by increasing investment and technology, its chairman told a shareholders meeting on Monday.
Privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corp will unlock value by increasing investment and technology, its chairman told a shareholders meeting on Monday.
"This (privatisation) is expected to unlock tremendous value through sharpening of professionalism, improvement in efficiencies, increased investments, access to advanced technologies and newer global markets and product diversification, thus propelling future growth," K Padmakar said.
"This (privatisation) is expected to unlock tremendous value through sharpening of professionalism, improvement in efficiencies, increased investments, access to advanced technologies and newer global markets and product diversification, thus propelling future growth," K Padmakar said.
The government is targeting that sale of its 53.29% stake in BPCL in this fiscal year ending March 2021. But the privatisation could spill over into the next fiscal year, according to a government document and sources.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper mint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated