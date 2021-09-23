“This card will provide the most rewarding fuel savings and benefits to the customers. Cardholders will also get accelerated savings on other categories of spends which include groceries, departmental stores, dining, and movies," the companies said in a statement.

As per the details revealed, users of BPCL SBI Card RuPay will get 13X reward points on every ₹100 spent on fuel purchases at BPCL petrol pumps and 1% fuel surcharge waiver on every transaction up to ₹4,000.

This will translate to a 4.25% value back. Customers using this card will earn 2,000 activation bonus reward points worth ₹500 on payment of the joining fee.

Apart from fuel-related benefits, the credit cardholders will also get 5X reward points on every ₹100 spent at multiple categories such as groceries, departmental stores, movies, and dining.

This card offers one reward point for every ₹100 spent on non-fuel retail purchases as well.

“The launch of the BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit card is a significant step in the association between BPCL, SBI Card, and NPCI consistent with our focus on driving digital transactions in our retail outlets," said PS Ravi, the executive director (retail) of BPCL,

“The BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit card offers value back of 4.25% on fuel across our 19000+ outlets across India, along with a bouquet of other best-in-class benefits. The launch of this co-branded credit card on the RuPay platform is also in line with BPCL’s endeavour to continuously provide our customers enhanced value for their fuel spends," he added.

On the same lines, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, the MD and CEO os SBI Card said the new RuPay credit card is India’s most rewarding fuel co-brand credit card.

“We are delighted to extend the BPCL SBI Card on RuPay Platform. BPCL SBI Card RuPay is packed with compelling benefits and targets the mass affluent consumer segment that spends a significant amount on fuel," he said.

“This card will also strengthen SBI Card portfolio on the RuPay platform. With this launch, we reaffirm our commitment to bring consumers value-added, secure, contactless, and cashless payment solutions," he added.

Praveena Rai, COO, NPCI said: “Partnering with SBI Card and BPCL, industry frontrunners, is a privilege for NPCI and a milestone for RuPay contactless credit cards. Whether one is commuting to work, running errands on weekends, or planning to take a road trip, using a fuel credit card help save more while enjoying the convenience of digital payments."

“The BPCL SBI Card RuPay credit card has been designed to ensure that customers not only save more on their fuel spends but also benefit from other shopping categories. We believe that this card is a step ahead in the journey of RuPay contactless to provide a smart, rewarding and delightful shopping experience to RuPay users," he added.

