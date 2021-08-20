BPCL launches AI-enabled chatbot Urja

Mumbai: Privatisation-bound Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited ( BPCL ), has launched Urja, a virtual assistant with AI/NLP (Artificial Intelligence/Natural Language Processing) capabilities and trained on more than 600 use cases, the company said.

With the objective of making BPCL’s customer interface comprehensive and integrated digitally, Urja, the chabot is now available on the company website for any queries for both B2B & B2C.

The virtual assistant is designed to deliver a seamless self-service experience and enable faster resolution of consumer queries/issues.

Arun Kumar Singh, director-marketing, said “Through Urja chatbot we aim at providing an entirely new experience for our consumers and creating an AI-based virtual assistant for availing key services and to provide real-time resolution of queries."

BPCL has initiated Project Anubhav with the objective of delivering to its retail (B2C) and commercial (B2B) customer base a consistent, superior and unified experience of BPCL across multiple touchpoints. Under Project Anubhav, Urja represents an integrated communication platform that connects all BPCL communication to any channel, unifying all customer touchpoints with a single and cohesive voice.

"After a successful six month pilot on WhatsApp for enabling LPG bookings; Urja today speaks in 13 languages (English, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, Telugu, Marathi, Gujarati, Oriya, Bengali, Punjabi, Urdu and Assamese). Over 45% of the conversations with Urja are in the non-English languages ensuring inclusiveness for all types of customers of BPCL," the company said.

With a domestic LPG customer base of 8.5 crore plus customers served by more than 6,000 distributors, over 19,000 petrol pumps spread across the country, BPCL serves approx 30% of the fuelling requirement of the country.

In addition, BPCL also services 12 lakh plus B2B customers for their fuel, lubricants and gas requirements across industries. Urja plays a vital role to answer & provide solutions for consumer’s queries & requirements with the help of artificial intelligence.

