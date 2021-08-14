Mumbai: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited ( BPCL ) has launched door to door delivery of diesel to meet the growing demand. The company will deliver the fuel through 15 mobile bowsers and 9 Jerry can facilities in different corners of the Eastern Region.

“Our FuelKart proposition of doorstep diesel delivery through state-of-the-art mobile dispensers come with the same Pure for Sure assurance backed by latest electronic dispensing and geo-fencing technology and offers complete peace of mind to our customers who need diesel for their stationery equipment and heavy vehicles," said P.S. Ravi, executive director, retail in-charge, BPCL.

Door to door delivery through mobile dispensers has resulted in commissioning of 1588 FuelKarts and 129 FuelEnts over the past two years across industry and pan India, till Friday, the company said.

With just in time delivery, complete assurance of quality and quantity, safe and secure product handling and a host of other benefits, FuelKart helps enhance operational efficiency for our customers consistent with the overall philosophy of furthering the cause of ease of doing business.

The company has already launched 63 mobile dispensers serving the needs in the States of West Bengal, Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and North East states.

"This initiative will also go a long way in creating new business avenues and job opportunities for the young entrepreneurs of the eastern region," the company said.

Private companies Reliance BP Mobility Ltd, a joint venture between Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), UK’s energy major BP Plc and Nayara Energy are also offering doorstep delivery service of fuel.

Startups, including Repos Energy, Pepfuels, MyPetrolPump, FuelBuddy, and Humsafar, have already rolled out on-demand fuel delivery services. All start-ups work with state-run as well as private oil marketing companies.

