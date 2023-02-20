BPCL plans to raise ₹1,500 crore through NCDs in FY23
- The debentures are proposed to be listed on the bourses on the Debt Market segment of the BSE and NSE
Oil marketing company (OMC) Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd on Monday said it is planning to raise up to ₹1,500 crore during the current fiscal through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Shares of BPCL ended 1.70 per cent lower at ₹326.05 apiece on the NSE today.
