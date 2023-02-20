BPCL plans to raise 1,500 crore through NCDs in FY23

Oil marketing company (OMC) Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd on Monday said it is planning to raise up to ₹1,500 crore during the current fiscal through private placement of unsecured non-convertible debentures (NCDs). Shares of BPCL ended 1.70 per cent lower at ₹326.05 apiece on the NSE today.

