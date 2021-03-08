BPCL privatization to break state-controlled oligopoly: Finance Ministry

The finance ministry on Monday said the decision to privatise profitable oil marketing company Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited ( BPCL ) is based on the reasoning that presence of a private sector player would break the state-controlled oligopoly and benefit consumers.

“The recommendations made by the Niti Aayog in the case of BPCL were based on the reasoning that Oil marketing companies are profitable entities in a State-controlled oligopoly that has a significant investment cycle ahead. It would vastly improve efficiency in the marketplace and provide benefit to consumers, if the oligopoly became more competitive with the material presence of a private sector paiticipant that would compete to enhance its share while bringing best practices to the industry," junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur said in Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

Government has approved strategic disinvestment of its entire 52.98% shareholding in BPCL, along with transfer of management control to a strategic buyer.

Thakur said strategic disinvestment of CPSEs is being guided by the basic economic principle that government should exit sectors, where competitive markets have come of age and economic potential of such entities may be better discovered in the hands of strategic investor due to various factors such as infusion of capital, technological upgradation and efficient management practices and would thus add to the overall economic growth of the country.

Under the new CPSE policy announced in the FY22 Budget, Thakur said NITI Aayog has been mandated to identify and recommend CPSEs for strategic disinvestment, which are not in 'priority sector', based on the criteria of (i) National Security; (ii) Sovereign function at arm's length; and (iii) Market Imperfections and Public Purpose.

Answering to a separate question in Lok Sabha on Monday, Thakur said privatization of BPCL and Air India will be completed in FY22. “Preliminary Information Memorandum/Expression of Interest (PIM/EoI) for strategic disinvestment of BPCL was issued on 07.03.2020. The last date for submission of EoI was extended a few times up to 06.11.2020 on the request from interested bidders. The transaction has now moved to second stage with receipt of multiple EoIs," he added.

Government has set an ambitious disinvestment target of ₹1.75 trillion for FY22 after failing to complete any big-ticket privatization in FY21 due to the disruptions caused by the covid pandemic. For FY21, it has pared down its target to ₹32,000 crore from ₹2.1 trillion estimated in the Budget.

