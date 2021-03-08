BPCL privatization to break state-controlled oligopoly: Finance Ministry

“The recommendations made by the Niti Aayog in the case of BPCL were based on the reasoning that Oil marketing companies are profitable entities in a State-controlled oligopoly that has a significant investment cycle ahead. It would vastly improve efficiency in the marketplace and provide benefit to consumers, if the oligopoly became more competitive with the material presence of a private sector paiticipant that would compete to enhance its share while bringing best practices to the industry," junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur said in Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question.

