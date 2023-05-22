BPCL Q4 result: Firm declares dividend of ₹4, check details here1 min read . Updated: 22 May 2023, 08:41 PM IST
BPCL posted a whopping 158.99% or 2.58 folds jump in standalone PAT to ₹6,477.74 crore
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Ltd's (BPCL) on Monday recommended dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.
