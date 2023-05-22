Home/ Companies / News/  BPCL Q4 result: Firm declares dividend of 4, check details here
Back

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Ltd's (BPCL) on Monday recommended dividend of 4 per equity share of face value of 10 each, for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

The dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Government-backed oil marketing company, BPCL surpassed the street's expectations in March 2023 quarterly earnings. The company posted a whopping 158.99 per cent or 2.58 folds jump in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to 6,477.74 crore in Q4FY23 as against 2,501.08 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

In December 2023 quarter, the company posted a PAT of 1,959.58 crore. Sequentially net profit zoomed 230 per cent.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at 1,33,413.81 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 8.13 per cent from 1,23,382 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The shares of BPCL on Monday closed 0.33 percent higher at 361.50 apiece on BSE.

(This is a developing story, more to come)

 

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout