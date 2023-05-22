Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited Ltd's (BPCL) on Monday recommended dividend of ₹4 per equity share of face value of ₹10 each, for the financial year ended 31 March 2023. Apart from this, the company also announced its Q4 results for FY23 and the overall yearly performance.

The dividend is subject to the approval of the shareholders.

Government-backed oil marketing company, BPCL surpassed the street's expectations in March 2023 quarterly earnings. The company posted a whopping 158.99 per cent or 2.58 folds jump in standalone profit after tax (PAT) to ₹6,477.74 crore in Q4FY23 as against ₹2,501.08 crore in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

In December 2023 quarter, the company posted a PAT of ₹1,959.58 crore. Sequentially net profit zoomed 230 per cent.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹1,33,413.81 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 8.13 per cent from ₹1,23,382 crore in the corresponding period of last year.

The shares of BPCL on Monday closed 0.33 percent higher at ₹361.50 apiece on BSE.

(This is a developing story, more to come)