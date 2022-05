BPCL Q4 results: Government-owned oil marketing company, BPCL missed street estimates and posted a standalone net profit of ₹2,130.53 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). This is a decline of a whopping 82.15% from the profit of ₹11,940.13 crore recorded in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

The PAT also dropped from a profit of ₹2,462.45 crore logged in the quarter ending December 2021 (Q3FY22) period.

On the other hand, standalone revenue from operations jumped by 25% to ₹1,23,550.9 crore in Q4FY22 against ₹98,763.80 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue was also higher from ₹1,18,536.76 crore in the preceding quarter.

For the full year FY22, standalone PAT more than halved to ₹8,788.73 crore against ₹19,041.67 crore in FY21. Revenue rose to ₹4,33,406.48 crore versus ₹3,01,873.16 crore of FY21.

On a consolidated basis, BPCL witnessed a PAT of ₹11,681.50 crore in FY22 down from ₹17,319.83 crore in FY21. However, revenue advanced to ₹4,32,569.62 crore against ₹3,04,274.46 crore in FY21.

The company's average gross refining margin (GRM) for the year ended March 31, 2022, is at $9.09 per barrel compared to the previous year's $ 4.06 per barrel.

On Wednesday, the BPCL board of directors recommended a final dividend of ₹6 per Equity Share having a face value of ₹10 per equity share subject to the approval of shareholders. This will be in addition to an interim dividend of ₹10 per equity share paid for the year by the company.

On BSE, BPCL shares closed at ₹326 apiece down by 1.23%.