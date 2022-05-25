Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Companies / News /  BPCL Q4 results: Standalone PAT declines over 82% YoY to 2,131 cr

BPCL Q4 results: Standalone PAT declines over 82% YoY to 2,131 cr

BPCL announced its financial performance for quarter and year ended March 31, 2022.
1 min read . 08:35 PM ISTLivemint

  • BPCL posted a standalone net profit of 2,130.53 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). This is a decline of a whopping 82.15% from the profit of 11,940.13 crore recorded in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

BPCL Q4 results: Government-owned oil marketing company, BPCL missed street estimates and posted a standalone net profit of 2,130.53 crore in the quarter ending March 31, 2022 (Q4FY22). This is a decline of a whopping 82.15% from the profit of 11,940.13 crore recorded in Q4 of the previous fiscal.

The PAT also dropped from a profit of 2,462.45 crore logged in the quarter ending December 2021 (Q3FY22) period.

On the other hand, standalone revenue from operations jumped by 25% to 1,23,550.9 crore in Q4FY22 against 98,763.80 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year. Revenue was also higher from 1,18,536.76 crore in the preceding quarter.

For the full year FY22, standalone PAT more than halved to 8,788.73 crore against 19,041.67 crore in FY21. Revenue rose to 4,33,406.48 crore versus 3,01,873.16 crore of FY21.

On a consolidated basis, BPCL witnessed a PAT of 11,681.50 crore in FY22 down from 17,319.83 crore in FY21. However, revenue advanced to 4,32,569.62 crore against 3,04,274.46 crore in FY21.

The company's average gross refining margin (GRM) for the year ended March 31, 2022, is at $9.09 per barrel compared to the previous year's $ 4.06 per barrel.

On Wednesday, the BPCL board of directors recommended a final dividend of 6 per Equity Share having a face value of 10 per equity share subject to the approval of shareholders. This will be in addition to an interim dividend of 10 per equity share paid for the year by the company.

On BSE, BPCL shares closed at 326 apiece down by 1.23%.