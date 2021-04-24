Mumbai: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) has re-routed its critical 252-km-long oil pipeline connecting Mumbai and Nashik, the company said on Saturday.

The 18-inch diameterpipeline has been re-routed considering the infrastructural developments, residential and other buildings having sprung up around its route over the last 20 years, making it inaccessible for repairs or maintenance and posing risks to people in the vicinity, the company said.

In 2018, a fire broke out at BPCL's Chembur refinery in Mumbai at the compressor shed of the hydrocracker plant, triggering an explosion. Around 40 people were injured in the accident.

The rerouted section - running 48 km - was constructed at a cost of ₹450 crore and was inaugurated by BPCL Director, Marketing and Refineries, Arun Kumar Singh, according to an official spokesperson.

This pipeline has been a lifeline for BPCL Mumbai Refinery as it evacuates more than 80% of diesel and petrol produced by the refinery.

Mumbai-Manmad Pipeline, over the years, has been extended up to Delhi, passing through Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi and supplies petrol, diesel, kerosene, etc. to the interior of the country.

