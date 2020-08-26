BPCL resumes work on over 2,100 projects worth 50,300 cr capex

Both these projects were stalled since April due to the lockdowns which also stopped international flights making it impossible for the highly skilled foreign manpower to reach the country, the company had said earlier this month. The BPCL spokesman told PTI on Wednesday that the new capex plan of ₹50,300 crore is earmarked for the next three years and all the projects barring the ₹3,972-crore city gas distribution network in Ahmednagar and Aurangabad districts of Maharashtra will be completed over the next three years.