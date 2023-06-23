BPCL shares down 4% as it consider fund raising via rights issue on June 281 min read 23 Jun 2023, 05:34 PM IST
BPCL said that its board of directors will consider the various modalities for capital infusion including rights issues for achieving energy transition, net zero, and energy security objectives.
The shares of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) ended nearly four per cent down on Friday after the company announced that it will hold a board meeting on June 28 to consider raising funds through a rights issue.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×