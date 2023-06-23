The shares of state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) ended nearly four per cent down on Friday after the company announced that it will hold a board meeting on June 28 to consider raising funds through a rights issue.

The company's scrip ended 3.74 per cent down at ₹359.50 on BSE. On a year-to-date basis gained 7.76 per cent.

BPCL on Thursday said that its board of directors will consider the various modalities for capital infusion including rights issues for achieving energy transition, net zero, and energy security objectives.

“The Board of Directors of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited will be held on Wednesday, 28th June 2023,to consider the various modalities for capital infusion including rights issue, for achieving energy transition, net zero and energy security objectives, subject to requisite approvals as required under applicable law," said BPCL in its filing.

The trading window in terms of ‘the Code for Prevention of Insider Trading in the securities of BPCL’ will be closed from 23 June, 2023 till 30 June, 2023.

BPCL reported a net profit of ₹6,477.7 crore in the March quarter, up from ₹2,501 crore in the year-ago period, led by a recovery in fuel marketing margins. BPCL had also declared a dividend of ₹4 per share for financial year 2023.

Compared to December 2022 quarter where PAT stood at ₹1,959.58 crore, BPCL posted a strong growth of 230.57% or 3.30 times in the latest quarter.

Standalone revenue from operations stood at ₹1,33,413.81 crore in Q4FY23, rising by 8.13% from ₹1,23,382 crore in the corresponding period of last year. On a quarter-on-quarter basis, revenue inched slightly up from ₹1,33,331.46 crore in Q3FY23.

However, total expenses climbed to ₹1,24,668.36 crore in Q4FY23 as against ₹1,19,535.76 crore in Q4FY22 but declined from ₹1,31,657.55 crore in Q3 of FY23.