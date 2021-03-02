BPCL shares hits 1-year high after government initiates divestment process

The sale of NRL is considered to be the first step towards disinvestment of BPCL. In her Budget speech, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had said, ''a number of transactions namely Bharat Petroleum Corp Ltd, Air India, Shipping Corp. of India, Container Corp. of India, IDBI Bank, BEML Ltd, Pawan Hans, and Neelachal Ispat Nigam Ltd, among others, would be completed in 2021-22.'' The government has already received multiple EoIs for privatization of BPCL, Air India, and Pawan Hans.