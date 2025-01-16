Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) announced on 16 January 2025 that it has executed a significant ₹31,802 crore loan agreement with an SBI-led consortium. The financing will support the development of a petrochemical complex and the brownfield expansion of BPCL's refinery capacity at Bina, Madhya Pradesh. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The consortium, led by State Bank of India, includes Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Canara Bank, Bank of India, and Export-Import Bank of India.

The funds will be utilised for constructing a petrochemical complex producing downstream polymers and chemicals such as linear low-density polyethylene (LLDPE), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), polypropylene (PP), benzene, toluene, and mixed xylene.

The refinery's capacity at Bina will be expanded from 7.8 million tonnes per annum (MMTPA) to 11 MMTPA, catering primarily to the feedstock needs of the petrochemical plants.

