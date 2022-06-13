BPCL stake sale unlikely this year

State-run fuel retailers such as BPCL are racking up losses as they grapple with rising global crude oil costs and retail fuel prices that have been kept unchanged since April to cool inflation. The government has lined up over half a dozen companies for strategic sale, including Shipping Corp. of India, BEML Ltd, Nagarnar Steel Plant of NMDC and HLL Lifecare. The privatization of Central Electronics Ltd (CEL) and Pawan Hans Ltd is also on hold because of legal challenges.