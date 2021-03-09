Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited's (BPCL's) stock, which had gained 43% since October and was trading near 52-week highs, was down almost 5% in the morning trades on Tuesday. The fall comes on the back of reports of the company's move to sell treasury stake worth over ₹3,700 crore.

A sub-committee of the board of directors of BPCL had approved the sale of the company's equity shares held by BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares. The total number of equity shares being offered is up to 158,993,397 equity shares held by the above trust. With the stake sale progressing on Tuesday, the stock was bound to trend lower. Nevertheless, the stake sale also signals progress on resolving the key issues related to privatization, say analysts who also expect BPCL to distribute proceeds from the treasury sale as dividends.

The company, a few days back had approved the divestment of its entire 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) for Rs9,876 crore to a consortium of Oil India Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and the government of Assam. The valuations of this deal were looked at in positive light. The majority stake in NRL was sold at 7x FY21 estimated enterprise value/Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), in line with the target valuation multiple for BPCL standalone entity refineries at Mumbai and Kochi, said analysts. Analysts at Jefferies India Ltd said that “BPCL sold its stake in Numaligarh refinery for a price higher than our estimate of Rs8,400 crore".

A part of the proceeds of stake sale in NRL is also expected to be used to pay for the equity stake purchase in Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL). BPCL recently had finalized commercial terms for acquiring Oman Oil’s 36.62% stake in Bina refinery or BORL for Rs2,399.26 crore say analysts. Post completion of the transaction, BPCL will hold 100% stake in BORL. The completion of this transaction will also signal major issues getting resolved and privatization of BPCL can progress faster.

