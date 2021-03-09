BPCL stock falls about 5% on the back of treasury stake sale

The company, a few days back had approved the divestment of its entire 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) for Rs9,876 crore to a consortium of Oil India Ltd, Engineers India Ltd and the government of Assam. The valuations of this deal were looked at in positive light. The majority stake in NRL was sold at 7x FY21 estimated enterprise value/Ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization), in line with the target valuation multiple for BPCL standalone entity refineries at Mumbai and Kochi, said analysts. Analysts at Jefferies India Ltd said that “BPCL sold its stake in Numaligarh refinery for a price higher than our estimate of Rs8,400 crore".

