Government-owned, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) is targeting to achieve net-zero emissions by 2040. Further, the company has planned to scale up its renewable energy portfolio to 1 gigawatt by 2025 and further by 10 gigawatts by 2040. In the 69th annual general meeting on Monday, BPCL's Chairman and Managing Director Arun Kumar Singh said, petrochemicals, gas, renewables, consumer retail, e-mobility, and upstream areas will serve as the pillars of future growth in the company.

