BPCL to sell 61.65% stake in Numaligarh refinery by March-end

Ahead of privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), the oil marketing major plans to complete its stake sale in Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) to Oil India (OIL) and the government of Assam by the end of March, director (Finance) N Vijayagopal told on Tuesday. According to the plan, "The consortium of OIL and Engineers India Ltd will acquire 49% and the rest 13.65% will be sold to the government of Assam," Vijayagopal said adding the company board at its meeting on Monday approved the share purchase agreement.

"NRL stake sale is happening at a rapid pace," he mentioned. "Valuation is being done by valuers and if things go as planned, the transaction will be completed by 31 March," he further added.

The completion of the transaction is subject to the deal getting requisite government approvals, he noted.

The sale of NRL is considered to be the first step towards disinvestment of BPCL. In the nation's biggest privatisation till date, the central government will sell its entire 52.98% stake in BPCL. The government earlier indicated that it expects to complete BPCL privatisation by the first half of the fiscal beginning April (2021-22). The sale is key to achieving the ₹1.75 lakh crore disinvestment target set for 2021-22. Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group and private equity players like Apollo Global, and I Squared Capital earlier expressed their interests in BPCL.

BPCL will give the buyer ownership of around 15.33% of India's oil refining capacity and 22% of the fuel marketing share.

Numaligarh Refinery is looking to expand its refining capacity from 3 million tonnes per annum to 9 million tonnes a year at an investment of ₹22,594 crore. The project is expected to be completed by 2024.

BPCL on Tuesday reported 120% increase in net profit to ₹2,777.6 crore for the quarter ended in December. The company posted 1,260.6 crore net profit in the same period a year back. "Third quarter (of 2020-21 fiscal) has been the strongest in terms of profit before tax and profit after tax in this fiscal year. We are back to pre-COVID levels of sales," BPCL Director (Finance) N Vijayagopal said.

BPCL on Tuesday said that it would buy out Oman Oil Company's shares in Bina refinery project in the next 10 days. BPCL holds a 63.68% stake in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL), which built and operates a 7.8 million tonne oil refinery at Bina in Madhya Pradesh.

"Discussions (to acquire 36.62% stake of OQ S.A.O.C) have concluded. We can come out with an announcement of the acquisition of the stake in next 10 days or so," BPCL director said. OQ S.A.O.C. was formerly known as Oman Oil Company. "The deal details such as acquisition price will form part of the announcement likely in the next 10 days," he added.









