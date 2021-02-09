BPCL to sell 61.65% stake in Numaligarh refinery by March-end

Ahead of privatisation of Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL), the oil marketing major plans to complete its stake sale in Numaligarh Refinery (NRL) to Oil India (OIL) and the government of Assam by the end of March, director (Finance) N Vijayagopal told on Tuesday. According to the plan, "The consortium of OIL and Engineers India Ltd will acquire 49% and the rest 13.65% will be sold to the government of Assam," Vijayagopal said adding the company board at its meeting on Monday approved the share purchase agreement.