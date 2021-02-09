BPCL to complete Numaligarh and Bharat Oman refinery deals before March

MUMBAI: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd . (BPCL) is looking to complete sale of its stake in Assam-based Numaligarh Refinery Ltd. by the end of March. It is also close to finalising a deal to acquire 36.62% stake in Bharat Oman Refineries Ltd (BORL) from its partner Oman Oil Company.

"We are hopeful that if the government approvals are there in the manner we work, then we will be able to close this by March 31 this year," said N Vijayagopal, director, finance, at BPCL.

Ahead of the strategic divestment by the government, BPCL will exit the the Numaligarh refinery. While BPCL holds 61.65% stake in the refinery, Oil India holds 26% and the government of Assam owns 12.35%. A transaction adviser hired by the government is conducting the valuation exercise.

The government of Assam will raise its stake to 26%, while Engineers India will acquire a minority share, becoming a new shareholder. The refinery will become a subsidiary of Oil India Ltd.

The board of BPCL has approved the share-purchase agreement, with the draft shared with buyers, Vijayagopal said.

“We have concluded the discussions with OQ SAOC, and the deal will be finalised in the next 10 days," added Vijayagopal, referring to the Bharat Oman Refineries deal.

BORL operates a 7.8 million tonne oil refinery at Bina in Madhya Pradesh. It is a key refinery for BPCL as it helps the company serve the northern and central regions of the country and receives crude supply by a cross-country pipeline from Vadinar to Bina.

On Monday, BPCL reported a 120% rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December to Rs2,777.62 crore. The company’s third-quarter revenue rose 1.4% to ₹86,579.95 crore.

The third-quarter profit was boosted by an inventory gain of Rs771 crore and a foreign exchange gain of ₹76 crore.

