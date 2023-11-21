BPCL to consider declaring interim dividend for FY24 on November 29
The announcement comes three weeks after the state-owned oil marketing company posted a net profit of ₹8,422 crore for the quarter ended September 2023.
Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) will consider the declaration of interim dividend for the ongoing fiscal year, and fixation of the record date for the same, in the board meeting scheduled on November 29, a regulatory filing stated on November 21.
