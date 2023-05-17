Home/ Companies / News/  BPCL to invest 49,000 cr in petchem, renewable project at Bina refinery
Back

New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday said it will invest 49,000 crore for the expansion of petrochemical and renewable energy capacity project at its Bina refinery. The project aims to enhance the company’s presence in the petrochemical segment, renewable energy, and marketing infrastructure.

The key component of the expansion initiative is the ethylene cracker project, which will drive the production of essential petrochemicals. “The project entails the establishment of an ethylene cracker complex, downstream petrochemical plants, as well as the expansion of the existing refinery capacity from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA and associated facilities at Bina refinery. With a capital expenditure of approximately 49,000 Crore, this endeavor marks a significant milestone for BPCL and the energy sector as a whole," the company said.

The expansion of the Bina refinery will address the rising demand for petroleum products in central and northern India while also providing the necessary feedstock to the ethylene cracker complex. Additionally, the petrochemical plant will cater to the growing domestic demand for petrochemical products.

G Krishnakumar, chairman and managing director said , “Combined with our investment in Wind Energy and new age Petroleum Oil Lubricants installations built for sustainable processes, this is a watershed moment in our strategic endeavor to be at the forefront in meeting the rapidly growing demand for energy and Petrochemical products in India."

He emphasized that the expansion projects would generate employment opportunities and bolster the company’s sustainable energy capabilities, taking a step towards a secure and net-zero future.

In a bid to enhance its renewable energy footprint, BPCL will establish two 50 MW Wind power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. These plants, with a total project cost of approximately 978 crore ( 489 Crore for each project), will be used for captive consumption at Bina and Mumbai refineries, contributing to a greener and more eco-friendly operation.

BPCL is making significant investments in petroleum oil lubricants and lube oil base stock installations at Rasayani in Maharashtra. With an estimated cost of approximately 2,753 crore, this project aims to augment storage capacity, smoothen the supply-chain, and streamline the distribution of essential petroleum products.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Next Story
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout