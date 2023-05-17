New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday said it will invest ₹49,000 crore for the expansion of petrochemical and renewable energy capacity project at its Bina refinery. The project aims to enhance the company’s presence in the petrochemical segment, renewable energy, and marketing infrastructure.

The key component of the expansion initiative is the ethylene cracker project, which will drive the production of essential petrochemicals. “The project entails the establishment of an ethylene cracker complex, downstream petrochemical plants, as well as the expansion of the existing refinery capacity from 7.8 MMTPA to 11 MMTPA and associated facilities at Bina refinery. With a capital expenditure of approximately ₹49,000 Crore, this endeavor marks a significant milestone for BPCL and the energy sector as a whole," the company said.

The expansion of the Bina refinery will address the rising demand for petroleum products in central and northern India while also providing the necessary feedstock to the ethylene cracker complex. Additionally, the petrochemical plant will cater to the growing domestic demand for petrochemical products.

G Krishnakumar, chairman and managing director said , “Combined with our investment in Wind Energy and new age Petroleum Oil Lubricants installations built for sustainable processes, this is a watershed moment in our strategic endeavor to be at the forefront in meeting the rapidly growing demand for energy and Petrochemical products in India."

He emphasized that the expansion projects would generate employment opportunities and bolster the company’s sustainable energy capabilities, taking a step towards a secure and net-zero future.

In a bid to enhance its renewable energy footprint, BPCL will establish two 50 MW Wind power plants in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. These plants, with a total project cost of approximately ₹978 crore ( ₹489 Crore for each project), will be used for captive consumption at Bina and Mumbai refineries, contributing to a greener and more eco-friendly operation.

BPCL is making significant investments in petroleum oil lubricants and lube oil base stock installations at Rasayani in Maharashtra. With an estimated cost of approximately ₹2,753 crore, this project aims to augment storage capacity, smoothen the supply-chain, and streamline the distribution of essential petroleum products.