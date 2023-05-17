BPCL to invest ₹49,000 cr in petchem, renewable project at Bina refinery1 min read . Updated: 17 May 2023, 01:21 PM IST
The key component of the expansion initiative is the ethylene cracker project, which will drive the production of essential petrochemicals
New Delhi: State-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) on Wednesday said it will invest ₹49,000 crore for the expansion of petrochemical and renewable energy capacity project at its Bina refinery. The project aims to enhance the company’s presence in the petrochemical segment, renewable energy, and marketing infrastructure.
