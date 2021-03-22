BPCL to merge gas subsidiary with self

Barely three years after it hived off the gas business into a separate wholly owned subsidiary called Bharat Gas Resources Ltd, state-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd ( BPCL ) will merge the former with itself ahead of its divestment process, the company said today.

In a statement to the exchanges, BPCL said the company's board in a meeting on Monday approved the amalgamation of Bharat Gas Resources Ltd with BPCL.

BPCL, had been strengthening its gas business over the past few years and had intended to sharpen its focus on the gas segment by bringing in all-natural gas-related businesses into one-fold.

BGRL has total assets worth ₹382.89 crore with a net worth of ₹299.74 crore and turnover of ₹273.35 crore.

The merger, BPCL said will help in streamlining of the corporate structure and consolidation of assets and liabilities, availing of easier financial support for the business; more efficient utilization of capital for enhanced development and growth of the consolidated business in one entity and improve management oversight and bring in operational efficiencies, among others.

"No consideration in form of cash or shares otherwise share exchange ratio is proposed to be issued as consideration for the amalgamation of BGRL with the Company.

Upon the scheme coming into effect, all equity shares of the Transferor Company held by the Company (either directly or through nominees) shall stand cancelled without any further application, act and deed," said BPCL.

BPCL has been importing liquefied natural gas (LNG) and supplying it to customers in the fertilizer, power, city gas distribution, steel and other industries across the country. Its own LNG imports help BPCL mark its presence in the LNG market, apart from being economical for use at its refineries. BPCL also markets LNG by tank trucks from Dahej to its customers.

Ahead of its divestment, BPCL has also finalized the terms to purchase Oman Oil Company's 36.6% stake in its Bina refinery for Rs24 billion; sold 5.8% of its 7.3% treasury shares for Rs55 billion; and approved the sale of its 61.7% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited for Rs99 billion.

