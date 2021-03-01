OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BPCL to sell 61.65% in Numaligarh refinery for 9,875 crore

Ahead of its privatization, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) board on Monday approved sale of its 61.65% stake in Numaligarh refinery for 9,875 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The consortium of OIL and Engineers India Ltd will acquire 49% and the rest 13.65% will be sold to the government of Assam, director (Finance) N Vijayagopal had said last month.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

The sale of NRL is considered to be the first step towards disinvestment of BPCL. The sale of BPCL is key in achieving government's 1.75 lakh crore disinvestment target set for the upcoming financial year.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group and private equity players like Apollo Global, and I Squared Capital have expressed their interests in BPCL.

On 18 February, state-run Oil India (OIL) and Engineers India (EIL) said they will jointly bid for acquiring Bharat Petroleum Corporation's (BPCL) 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

The Assam government will increase its stake to 26%, while Engineers India Ltd will be a new shareholder with a minority stake, and the refinery will become a subsidiary of Oil India which currently holds 26% stake in the refinery.

NRL is the largest customer of OIL's crude produced from its North Eastern fields.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout