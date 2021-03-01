The sale of NRL is considered to be the first step towards disinvestment of BPCL. The sale of BPCL is key in achieving government's ₹1.75 lakh crore disinvestment target set for the upcoming financial year.
Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group and private equity players like Apollo Global, and I Squared Capital have expressed their interests in BPCL.
On 18 February, state-run Oil India (OIL) and Engineers India (EIL) said they will jointly bid for acquiring Bharat Petroleum Corporation's (BPCL) 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).
The Assam government will increase its stake to 26%, while Engineers India Ltd will be a new shareholder with a minority stake, and the refinery will become a subsidiary of Oil India which currently holds 26% stake in the refinery.
NRL is the largest customer of OIL's crude produced from its North Eastern fields.