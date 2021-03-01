Ahead of its privatization, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) board on Monday approved sale of its 61.65% stake in Numaligarh refinery for ₹9,875 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The consortium of OIL and Engineers India Ltd will acquire 49% and the rest 13.65% will be sold to the government of Assam, director (Finance) N Vijayagopal had said last month.

The sale of NRL is considered to be the first step towards disinvestment of BPCL. The sale of BPCL is key in achieving government's ₹1.75 lakh crore disinvestment target set for the upcoming financial year.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group and private equity players like Apollo Global, and I Squared Capital have expressed their interests in BPCL.

On 18 February, state-run Oil India (OIL) and Engineers India (EIL) said they will jointly bid for acquiring Bharat Petroleum Corporation's (BPCL) 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL).

The Assam government will increase its stake to 26%, while Engineers India Ltd will be a new shareholder with a minority stake, and the refinery will become a subsidiary of Oil India which currently holds 26% stake in the refinery.

NRL is the largest customer of OIL's crude produced from its North Eastern fields.

