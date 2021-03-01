Subscribe
BPCL to sell 61.65% in Numaligarh refinery for 9,875 crore
Numaligarh Refinery is a subsidiary of Bharat Petroleum, with the state-run firm holding a 61.65% stake in it.bloomberg

BPCL to sell 61.65% in Numaligarh refinery for 9,875 crore

1 min read . 10:28 PM IST Kalpana Pathak

On 18 February, state-run Oil India (OIL) and Engineers India (EIL) said they will jointly bid for acquiring Bharat Petroleum Corporation's (BPCL) 61.65% stake in Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL)

Ahead of its privatization, Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) board on Monday approved sale of its 61.65% stake in Numaligarh refinery for 9,875 crore, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The consortium of OIL and Engineers India Ltd will acquire 49% and the rest 13.65% will be sold to the government of Assam, director (Finance) N Vijayagopal had said last month.

The sale of NRL is considered to be the first step towards disinvestment of BPCL. The sale of BPCL is key in achieving government's 1.75 lakh crore disinvestment target set for the upcoming financial year.

Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Group and private equity players like Apollo Global, and I Squared Capital have expressed their interests in BPCL.

The Assam government will increase its stake to 26%, while Engineers India Ltd will be a new shareholder with a minority stake, and the refinery will become a subsidiary of Oil India which currently holds 26% stake in the refinery.

NRL is the largest customer of OIL's crude produced from its North Eastern fields.

