MUMBAI : After Reliance Industries Ltd, and JSW, state-owned Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) said it will be diverting 100 Metric tonnes (MT) oxygen produced at its refineries to supplement the availability of medical oxygen in various hospitals.

"BPCL, the second-largest oil marketing company, has started supply of 100 Metric Tonnes of oxygen at no cost, to various hospitals in view of the shortage of the same for critical patients of covid-19," the company said in a statement today.

The company will supply 100 metric tonnes per month.

With average daily cases of COVID-19 rising again since the last one month, the demand for oxygen has significantly risen. In fact, in most parts of the country, the cases are hitting a new peak, thereby disrupting the demand-supply scenario for medical oxygen, the company said.

On 15 April, BPCL said it will supply medical oxygen from its Kochi Refinery to government hospitals in Kerala. The company would supply 1.5 tonnes per day of oxygen to Government Hospitals from this facility.

Last year, the company had supplied around 25 tonnes of medical oxygen when the average daily cases had risen in October-November 2020.

"The build-own-operate unit of Kochi Refinery has a provision to produce and store liquid oxygen of 99.7% purity. Currently, the Company has around 20 tonnes of storage of oxygen from which the government hospitals will be supplied. This supply shall be free of cost to Government Hospitals," BPCL had said.

The country has been facing a shortage of oxygen as the covid-19 positive cases rise.

On Saturday, the Indian Railways allowed transportation of liquid medical oxygen in cryogenic tankers after the Maharashtra government’s request to meet the shortage of the gas used for Covid-19 patients.

It said in a circular the staff accompanying liquid oxygen trucks to be loaded on the Ro-Ro service will be charged a second-class ticket for the journey and only two people will be allowed to accompany the truck.

