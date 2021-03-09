Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >Companies >News >BPCL Trust sells BPCL shares worth 5,525 crore

BPCL Trust sells BPCL shares worth 5,525 crore

BPCL Trust for investment in shares on Tuesday offloaded shares in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)
1 min read . 10:04 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • According to a bulk deal on the NSE, the BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares sold over 126.03 million shares of BPCL at a price of 438.41 apiece
  • State-owned BPCL is currently headed for disinvestment, which involves the government selling its entire 52.98% stake in the company

Mumbai: BPCL Trust for investment in shares on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over 5525 crore in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) through an open market transaction. According to a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares sold over 126.03 million shares of BPCL at a price of 438.41 apiece.

Mumbai: BPCL Trust for investment in shares on Tuesday offloaded shares worth over 5525 crore in Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL) through an open market transaction. According to a bulk deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares sold over 126.03 million shares of BPCL at a price of 438.41 apiece.

This translated into a total deal value of 5,525.42 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

This translated into a total deal value of 5,525.42 crore.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Through a separate transaction, ICICI Prudential Mutual fund picked up 13.88 million shares of BPCL at an average price of 438.10 aggregating to Rs608 crore, the data showed.

According to the latest shareholding pattern, the Trust held a 7.33% stake in the company.

In October 2020, BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares sold 4.33 crore shares worth 1,489 crore in BPCL.

From the beginning of the calendar year, shares of BPCL gained 17% against a rise of 7.99% in the benchmark index, Nifty.

State-owned BPCL is currently headed for disinvestment, which involves the government selling its entire 52.98% stake in the company to a strategic investor with transfer of management control.

BPCL reported a 120% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December to 2,777.6 crore from 1,260.63 crore for the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 1.4% year-on-year to 86,579.95 crore for the December 2020 quarter over 85,368.33 crore corresponding quarter last year.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Earlier this month, BPCL sold its 61.65% holding in Numaligarh Refinery to a consortium of Oil India Ltd. and Engineers India Ltd. and the state government of Assam.

Shares of BPCL lost 3.88% to close at 445.90 on Tuesday on the NSE, while the benchmark index, Nifty gained 0.95% to close at 15,098.40 points.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.