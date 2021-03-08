BPCL Trust to sell upto 4% shares via block deal worth for $517 mn

Mumbai: BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares (BPCL Trust) will sell upto 4% of its shares in state owned energy company Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Tuesday through a block deal, according to terms of the block deal seen by Mint.

The Trust will sell up to 86.77 million shares or 4% of the total share capital of the company at a floor price of ₹435, a 6.85% discount to Monday’s closing price of ₹467, aggregating to ₹3774 crore ($517 million).

As of December 2020 the Trust held a 7.33% stake in the company.

Citigroup, Kotak Mahindra Capital and ICICI Securities Limited are advising the Trust on the secondary share sale.

State-owned BPCL is currently headed for disinvestment, which involves the government selling its entire 52.98% stake in the company to a strategic investor with transfer of management control.

BPCL reported a 120% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December to ₹2,777.6 crore from ₹1,260.63 crore for the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 1.4% year-on-year to ₹86,579.95 crore for the December 2020 quarter over ₹85,368.33 crore corresponding quarter last year.

Earlier this month, BPCL sold its 61.65% holding in Numaligarh Refinery to a consortium of Oil India Ltd. and Engineers India Ltd. and the state government of Assam.

Shares of BPCL gained 1.24% to close at ₹467 on Monday on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.07% to close at 50441.07 points.

The central government has set an ambitious disinvestment target of ₹1.75 trillion for FY22 after failing to complete any big-ticket privatization in FY21 due to the disruptions caused by the covid pandemic. For FY21, it has pared down its target to ₹32,000 crore from ₹2.1 trillion estimated in the Budget.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via