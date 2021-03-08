Subscribe
Home >Companies >News >BPCL Trust to sell upto 4% shares via block deal worth for $517 mn

BPCL Trust to sell upto 4% shares via block deal worth for $517 mn

Earlier this month, BPCL sold its 61.65% holding in Numaligarh Refinery to a consortium of Oil India Ltd. and Engineers India Ltd. and the state government of Assam
1 min read . 09:46 PM IST Ashwin Ramarathinam

  • The Trust will sell up to 86.77 million shares or 4% of the total share capital of the company at a floor price of 435
  • Citigroup, Kotak Mahindra Capital and ICICI Securities Limited are advising the Trust on the secondary share sale

Mumbai: BPCL Trust for Investment in Shares (BPCL Trust) will sell upto 4% of its shares in state owned energy company Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL) on Tuesday through a block deal, according to terms of the block deal seen by Mint.

The Trust will sell up to 86.77 million shares or 4% of the total share capital of the company at a floor price of 435, a 6.85% discount to Monday’s closing price of 467, aggregating to 3774 crore ($517 million).

As of December 2020 the Trust held a 7.33% stake in the company.

Citigroup, Kotak Mahindra Capital and ICICI Securities Limited are advising the Trust on the secondary share sale.

State-owned BPCL is currently headed for disinvestment, which involves the government selling its entire 52.98% stake in the company to a strategic investor with transfer of management control.

BPCL reported a 120% year-on-year rise in its net profit for the quarter ended December to 2,777.6 crore from 1,260.63 crore for the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations grew 1.4% year-on-year to 86,579.95 crore for the December 2020 quarter over 85,368.33 crore corresponding quarter last year.

Earlier this month, BPCL sold its 61.65% holding in Numaligarh Refinery to a consortium of Oil India Ltd. and Engineers India Ltd. and the state government of Assam.

Shares of BPCL gained 1.24% to close at 467 on Monday on the BSE, while the benchmark index, Sensex gained 0.07% to close at 50441.07 points.

The central government has set an ambitious disinvestment target of 1.75 trillion for FY22 after failing to complete any big-ticket privatization in FY21 due to the disruptions caused by the covid pandemic. For FY21, it has pared down its target to 32,000 crore from 2.1 trillion estimated in the Budget.

