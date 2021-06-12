Mumbai: State-run Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd's wholly-owned subsidiary, Bharat Oman Refineries Limited (BORL) has set up a 200-bed covid care hospital in Bina, Madhya Pradesh, the company said today.

The company will also set up an oxygen bottling and refilling plant adjacent to the refinery. The plant will have the capacity to bottle about 25 tonnes per day of oxygen (2000 oxygen cylinders/day) and will cater to the oxygen requirement of surrounding district hospitals.

BORL has also launched a covid-19 vaccination camp today for the neighboring villages along with providing vaccination to all contract workers working in the refinery and front line workers.

The company is incurring an expenditure of about ₹9 crore on these initiatives which include installing an oxygen pipeline, relocating oxygen compressors from Durgapur and Baroda to supply oxygen to the hospital.

The total cost to BORL for setting up a facility to provide oxygen to the hospital and oxygen bottling plant would be about ₹17 Crores in addition to the recurring expenditure of about ₹2 crores per month, the company said.

The Government of Madhya Pradesh in congruence with the government of India has undertaken an initiative of utilizing oxygen produced from industries for medical purposes.

"The Madhya Pradesh state administration came out with an innovative idea of constructing a hospital adjacent to BORL Refinery where oxygen is produced with 90% concentration," the company said in a statement.

The State Government of Madhya Pradesh also came out with a proposal of setting up bottling and refilling pant adjacent to the Refinery to cater to the oxygen requirement of surrounding district hospitals.

The refinery is arranging four compressors, four-manifolds, and associated pipelines and equipment at a cost of ₹8.76 crores for the same. The state administration engaged in the construction of the hospital and other associated works and BORL engaged in ensuring oxygen supply to Hospital.

