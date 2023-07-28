BPEA buys fertility clinic Indira IVF at valuation of $1.1 billion2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 11:20 PM IST
Private equity firm TA Associates, which first picked up a minority stake in 2019 for an undisclosed sum, will exit the company with the transaction.
Mumbai: Private equity firm BPEA EQT has acquired 60% of Indira IVF Hospital Pvt. Ltd, India’s largest chain of fertility clinics, from TA Associates and the fertility company’s founders at a valuation of about $1.1 billion, according to two people familiar with the transaction.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×