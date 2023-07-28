BPEA buys fertility clinic Indira IVF at valuation of $1.1 billion

“Partnership with BPEA EQT is the beginning of a new phase of sustainable growth for Indira IVF. Starting from a single clinic in Udaipur to becoming the largest provider of assisted reproductive technology (ART) services in India today, Indira IVF’s journey has been a remarkable success story. The ART sector in India is at an exciting stage of development, and we are lucky to have a great company, partners, and colleagues to lead the growth of this segment," said Kshitiz Murdia, CEO of Indira IVF.