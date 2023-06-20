BPEA EQT set to acquire majority stake in HDFC Credila for ₹9,060 cr

BPEA EQT set to acquire majority stake in HDFC Credila for ₹9,060 cr2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 12:30 AM IST
The country's largest mortgage financier said Kopvoorn B.V., Moss Investments Limited, Defati Investments Holding B.V. and Infinity Partners will acquire approximately 132.9 million shares of HDFC Credila
BPEA EQT group (formerly Baring Private Equity Asia), in partnership with ChrysCapital, has received approval to acquire around 90% stake in HDFC's wholly owned education financial subsidiary HDFC Credila Financial Services Ltd (HDFC Credila) for a consideration of ₹9,060.5 crore, Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) announced.
