BPEA picks up controlling stake in Indira IVF; TA Associates to exit2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 01:38 PM IST
The Murdia family held a nearly 52% stake in Indira IVF, which was founded in 2014, while PE firm TA Associates Management Lp owned the rest
Mumbai: BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII (BPEA EQT) has acquired a controlling stake in Udaipur-headquartered Indira IVF from TA Associates and the company’s founders, Ajay Murdia, Kshitiz Murdia, Nitiz Murdia, the private equity firm said in a statement on Friday.
