Mumbai: BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII (BPEA EQT) has acquired a controlling stake in Udaipur-headquartered Indira IVF from TA Associates and the company’s founders, Ajay Murdia, Kshitiz Murdia, Nitiz Murdia, the private equity firm said in a statement on Friday.

The Murdias will retain a significant minority stake and continue to lead the company, it said.

Details of the deal were not disclosed.

“We see strong potential in further expanding India IVF’s presence across India and entering adjacent markets, while continuing to invest in its R&D capabilities and technology, drawing on EQT’s in-house expertise within healthcare and digitalization," Ashish Agrawal, partner, BPEA EQT said, adding that fertility services is a fast growing space in India.

Mint had reported on 26 June that BPEA EQT was among of the shortlisted bidders for stake acquisition.

The Murdia family held a nearly 52% stake in Indira IVF, which was founded in 2014, while PE firm TA Associates Management Lp owned the rest. Last year, the Murdias and TA Associates jointly borrowed ₹1,200 crore from Kotak Mahindra Bank to buy out two individual shareholders.

Jimmy Mahtani, partner and co-head of BPEA EQT India, said, "This investment aligns with EQT’s commitment to investing in companies that address critical societal needs and have the potential to impact people's lives for the better."

BPEA EQT is part of EQT, a Swedish global investment firm. BPEA EQT combines the private equity teams from Baring PE Asia (BPEA) and EQT Asia.

“Partnership with BPEA EQT is the beginning of a new phase of sustainable growth for Indira IVF. Starting from a single clinic in Udaipur to becoming the largest provider of Assisted Reproductive Technology services in India today, Indira IVF’s journey has been a remarkable success story. The ART sector in India is at an exciting stage of development and we are lucky to have a great company, partners, and colleagues to lead the growth of this segment," Kshitz Murdia said, CEO of Indira IVF said.

BPEA EQT was advised by JSA (legal), Lincoln International, Price Waterhouse & Co LLP (transaction and tax, operational DD), Deloitte (financial and tax DD, structuring, ESG), and Awelin (digital). The selling shareholders were advised by Goldman Sachs and J.P. Morgan.

With this transaction, BPEA Private Equity Fund VIII is expected to be 35-40% invested, including closed and/or signed investments, announced public offers, if applicable, and less any expected syndication.

The IVF segment has seen robust PE interest in recent times. In August 2022, Kedaara Capital Investment Managers Ltd invested $50 million in Oasis Fertility. PE firm TPG’s healthcare platform Asia Healthcare Holdings acquired Nova IVF in 2019.