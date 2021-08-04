Bengaluru: Business process management (BPM) company [24]7.ai that has evolved into a provider of digital solutions is ramping up hiring across India to meet the surge in demand for its business. The company said it will be adding close to 5,000 people to its workforce, taking its total employee strength in India to over 8,500 people.

“The company has taken the hiring process completely online. Since the onset of the covid-19 pandemic, the HR team sources candidate profiles via social media, employee referrals, consultants and applications through job portals. The onboarding and induction process is largely online," the company said.

[24]7.ai is hiring for permanent customer care executive roles for voice, chat, and blended process to manage clients worldwide. “Being equipped to manage this process completely online opens up avenues for the company to hire people sitting anywhere in the country, and enabling them to work remotely," the company said.

“We always had this belief that the physical work space was the centre of effective action, this belief was tested with the pandemic but it also made us aware that work is about what we do and how we do it and not necessarily about where…We have learnt that we are increasingly mobile and can execute with excellence, virtually," said Nina Nair, senior vice president & HR head, India & Americas, [24]7.ai.

Currently, over 80% of [24]7.ai employees are working from home to support all functions at the company across the world. To ensure that work processes aren’t affected, and the experience is seamless, [24]7.ai said it is providing employees with all the necessary infrastructure like compatible computers, corporate broadband, and mobile phone reimbursements.

[24]7.ai said it has also addressed security and compliance issues for remote access of client data. The company has deployed artificial intelligence (AI)-powered monitoring that can verify workspace and transaction compliance, two areas of heightened security risk for remote agents.

