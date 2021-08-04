BPM company 247.ai to hire 5,000 people in India

“We always had this belief that the physical work space was the centre of effective action, this belief was tested with the pandemic but it also made us aware that work is about what we do and how we do it and not necessarily about where…We have learnt that we are increasingly mobile and can execute with excellence, virtually," said Nina Nair, senior vice president & HR head, India & Americas, [24]7.ai.

