BPO services company plans to hire 1,000 employees. Details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
ICCS is planning to recruit talent across categories such as customer service, business acquisition, customer satisfaction surveys, and customer engagement procedures.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
One of the leading providers of BPO services in India, ICCS is seeking to hire 1,000 employees in the next 12 months.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
One of the leading providers of BPO services in India, ICCS is seeking to hire 1,000 employees in the next 12 months.
ICCS Founder and CEO Divij Singhal said, we are now planning to expand our team and hire across roles to ensure the employees have the support they need so as to drive the organisational growth and take it a notch higher, reported by PTI.
ICCS Founder and CEO Divij Singhal said, we are now planning to expand our team and hire across roles to ensure the employees have the support they need so as to drive the organisational growth and take it a notch higher, reported by PTI.