BPO services company plans to hire 1,000 employees. Details here

BPO services company plans to hire 1,000 employees. Details here

Currently, ICCS has an overall workforce strength of 6,000 employees.
19 Apr 2022

ICCS is planning to recruit talent across categories such as customer service, business acquisition, customer satisfaction surveys, and customer engagement procedures.

One of the leading providers of BPO services in India, ICCS is seeking to hire 1,000 employees in the next 12 months.

ICCS Founder and CEO Divij Singhal said, we are now planning to expand our team and hire across roles to ensure the employees have the support they need so as to drive the organisational growth and take it a notch higher, reported by PTI.

The founder further said, "alongside actively recruiting new talent, we onboard 800 plus callers every month across multiple geographies so that we are able to serve our diverse customer base better."

Notably, ICCS is planning to recruit talent across categories such as customer service, business acquisition, customer satisfaction surveys, and customer engagement procedures.

Currently, ICCS has an overall workforce strength of 6,000 employees.