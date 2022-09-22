Home / Companies / News / BPO services provider ICCS looks to double workforce in one year
BPO services provider ICCS looks to double workforce in one year
1 min read.05:06 PM ISTPTI
ICCS will consider hiring 7,000 talent in a variety of areas, including customer support, operations, outbound and inbound support, market research, human resource, finance, marketing, customer satisfaction surveys among others
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
MUMBAI :Business process outsourcing service provider ICCS on Thursday said it plans to hire over 7,000 people in the next 12 months across business verticals.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
MUMBAI :Business process outsourcing service provider ICCS on Thursday said it plans to hire over 7,000 people in the next 12 months across business verticals.
ICCS currently has delivery centres in eight locations and manages 15 million customer interactions every month with the support of over 6,600 executives, ICCS said in a statement.
ICCS currently has delivery centres in eight locations and manages 15 million customer interactions every month with the support of over 6,600 executives, ICCS said in a statement.
The company will consider hiring 7,000 talent in a variety of areas, including customer support, operations, outbound and inbound support, market research, human resource, finance, marketing, customer satisfaction surveys among others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The company will consider hiring 7,000 talent in a variety of areas, including customer support, operations, outbound and inbound support, market research, human resource, finance, marketing, customer satisfaction surveys among others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
ICCS, after generating ₹115 crore in revenue in 2021–2022, now aims to reach ₹175 crore by the end of this financial year.
ICCS, after generating ₹115 crore in revenue in 2021–2022, now aims to reach ₹175 crore by the end of this financial year.
"Alongside actively recruiting new talent, we onboard 500 plus callers every month across multiple geographies so that we are able to serve our diverse customer base better," ICCS CEO and founder Divij Singhal added.
"Alongside actively recruiting new talent, we onboard 500 plus callers every month across multiple geographies so that we are able to serve our diverse customer base better," ICCS CEO and founder Divij Singhal added.